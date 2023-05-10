Sultan Nazrin officiates opening of SMK Proton City

TANJUNG MALIM: The Sultan of Perak, Sultan Nazrin Shah, officiated the opening of Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan (SMK) Proton City here today.

Raja Permaisuri of Perak, Tuanku Zara Salim and Raja Di-Hilir of Perak Raja Iskandar Dzurkarnain Sultan Idris Shah were in attendance.

On arrival at 10.05 am, Sultan Nazrin was greeted by Perak Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Saarani Mohamad and his wife Datin Seri Aezer Zubin and Education Minister Fadhlina Sidek.

The ceremony began with the singing of the state anthem, followed by the recitation of the Quran verses and prayers, before Sultan Nazrin signed a plaque marking the opening of the school.

Sultan Nazrin and Tuanku Zara then took time to view a mini exhibition set up by students and teachers while being briefed by SMK Proton City principal Zalina Ahmad before leaving at about 11.30 am.

Meanwhile, Fadhlina, in her speech, said SMK Proton City which is located in the Behrang state constituency, began operations on Feb 5, 2018 and has 42 classrooms as well as facilities such as a hall, a field, a surau and a canteen.

Located approximately nine kilometres from Tanjung Malim Town, Fadhlina said the construction of the school on 9,349 hectares of land at a cost of RM29.9 million, began on July 28, 2015 and was completed on July 25, 2017.

She added that the school currently has 675 students, 61 teachers, and seven support staff members.

Fadhlina said that the school administration has introduced the mobile classroom concept in an effort to optimise the use of all its 42 classrooms.

On the achievements of SMK Proton City, Fadhlina said among them were all the school’s Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM) 2022 candidates passed the Bahasa Melayu and history subjects, with three of them obtaining straight As, in addition to being named the best school in the Muallim district. -Bernama