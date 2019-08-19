Sultan Nazrin officiates Simpang Health Clinic

TAIPING: The Sultan of Perak, Sultan Nazrin Shah today officially opened the Simpang Health Clinic, here.

Also present at the ceremony were the Raja Permaisuri of Perak Tuanku Zara Salim, Health Minister Dr Dzulkefly Ahmad and members of the Perak State Executive Council.

Construction of the Simpang Health Clinic measuring 60. 7ha and located near the town of Taiping began in 2012 and was fully operational on April 27 2015 with a total construction cost of RM14.7 million.

The clinic’s operational areas covered the Simpang district which has 43 housing estates and eight villages with an estimated population of 56,650 people recorded so far this year.

Earlier, Dr Dzulkefly in his speech said among the objectives of the construction of the Simpang Health Clinic were to provide a comprehensive and holistic health service using the “one-stop centre” approach for the community.

“Major services provided included outpatient clinic, mother and child clinic, emergency services and dental clinic. In addition, support services such as pharmaceutical, laboratory, radiology, food science and rehabilitation services are also provided,” he said.

Dr Dzulkefly added that the Simpang Health Clinic also implemented the family doctors concept where every individual and family received continuous treatment from the same medical officer and medical team. — Bernama