Sultan Nazrin opens Galeri Warisan 22 Hale Street

IPOH: The Deputy Yang di-Pertuan Agong Sultan Nazrin Shah today officially opened Galeri Warisan 22 Hale Street in Jalan Tun Sambathan here.

His Highness was accompanied by Raja Permaisuri Perak, Tuanku Zara Salim.

Also present were Perak Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu and wife Datin Seri Dr Nomee Ashikin Mohammed Radzi and the gallery’s founder Datuk Sandra Lee.

After the gallery’s launching, Their Highnesses spent time viewing the exhibits and mingling with the guests.

The gallery housed in a heritage building showcases the history of the tin mining industry in Perak since 1900.

In his speech, Ahmad Faizal said the gallery played an important role to ensure the legacy is not lost and was also a new tourist attraction in the state.

The mentri besar had more good news namely that the Ipoh Tourist Information Centre would be upgraded and a ‘Hop On Hop Off’ bus service for touring the state capital would be introduced in the first quarter of this year. — Bernama