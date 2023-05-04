Sultan Nazrin opens Masjid Jamek Taman Yayasan

TAIPING: The Sultan of Perak, Sultan Nazrin Shah, yesterday officially opened Masjid Jamek Taman Yayasan near here.

His Royal Highness was greeted upon arrival there at 6.50 pm by Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Saarani Mohamad, State Secretary Datuk Ahmad Suaidi Abdul Rahim, Speaker of the Perak State Legislative Assembly Datuk Mohammad Zahir Abdul Khalid and Mufti Datuk Dr Wan Zahidi Wan Teh.

Sultan Nazrin then planted a sapling before inaugurating the mosque.

His Royal Highness then broke his fast with about 500 people and performed the ‘maghrib’, ‘isyak’ and ‘tarawih’ prayers.

The construction of the mosque, which can accommodate some 600 congregants, began on April 23, 2012, and completed on July 5, 2013. - Bernama