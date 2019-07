IPOH: The Sultan of Perak, Sultan Nazrin Shah, today officially opened the headquarters of the Perak Fire & Rescue Department in Meru here.

The Raja Permaisuri of Perak, Tuanku Zara Salim; Raja Muda of Perak, Raja Jaafar Raja Muda Musa; Raja Puan Besar of Perak, Raja Nazhatul Shima Sultan Idris A’fifullah Shah and Raja DiHilir of Perak, Raja Iskandar Dzulkarnain Sultan Idris A’fifullah Shah also attended the function.

Also present were Perak Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu and Housing and Local Government Minister Zuraida Kamaruddin.

Earlier, Zuraida, in her speech, said the construction of the headquarters building at a cost of RM17.5 million, began on Sept 12, 2011, on 3.85ha and was completed on April 25, 2016.

She said the building housed an administration block as well as a multipurpose hall, a logistics store and a pumphouse, among others.

Zuraida said the modern equipment and state-of-the-art technology, as well as a conducive environment, can inject creativity, innovation and high-performance work culture into the fire & rescue officers and personnel.

At a press conference later, Zuraida said the headquarters is a Category A building and accommodates a staff strength of about 200 officers and personnel.

A Category A fire & rescue department building or station is built in an area at high risk for fires.

Zuraida also said the 14 Category E fire & rescue stations, accommodating auxiliary and volunteer firefighters in the interior and remote areas, will be built throughout the country next year, with 10 of these in Peninsular Malaysia and two each in Sabah and Sarawak. — Bernama