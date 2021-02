IPOH, Feb 17: The Sultan of Perak, Sultan Nazrin Shah, today praised teacher Ismail Mohd Zain for cleaning up Sungai Balun in Slim River, Tanjung Malim voluntarily.

Sultan Nazrin said the efforts of the Sekolah Kebangsaan Felda Besout 1 teacher could prevent flooding and also preserve the habitat of various species of aquatic life.

“I express my appreciation for the noble effort that you have shown,“ said Sultan Nazrin in a letter of appreciation here today.

The Sultan of Perak said that as a teacher, Ismail has set a good leadership example to the teaching profession and his actions should be emulated by educators and students in this country.

“May Allah accept this noble effort as a good deed that is overflowing with rewards in this world and the hereafter,” said Sultan Nazrin.

Meanwhile, Ismail when contacted by Bernama, said he was touched by the appreciation he received from Sultan Nazrin.

“I don’t know how to describe my feelings because the things I do (cleaning up the river) can be considered small but getting the attention of various parties including the media.

“I received a call from the palace today informing me that a letter of appreciation from the Sultan of Perak was mailed to the school yesterday,“ said the father of two.

Environment and Water Minister Datuk Seri Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man also expressed his appreciation to Ismail through a Facebook posting yesterday.

Ismail, 40, from Felda Trolak, Tanjung Malim, said he had been cleaning up Sungai Balun, which is located about 30 metres from his house, since last year.

“What I’m doing is just a small contribution towards preserving the environment, it does not require capital and does not take a lot of time,“ he said.- Bernama