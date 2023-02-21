Sultan Nazrin presents UM Excellence Awards

KUALA LUMPUR: The Sultan of Perak, Sultan Nazrin Shah (pix), in his capacity as UM Chancellor, presented several awards to Universiti Malaya (UM) staff and corporate bodies at the 2022 UM Excellence Awards ceremony today.

The ceremony is an annual university event held to honour excellent staff and its corporate bodies, with 52 categories, including in the areas of course subjects, research, administration and corporate partners, being presented to 56 recipients.

Both UM pro-chancellors, Toh Puan Dr Aishah Ong and Tan Sri Ramli Ngah Talib, UM Board of Directors chairman Tan Sri Zarinah Anwar and UM vice-chancellor Prof Datuk Dr Mohd Hamdi Abd Shukor were also present at the ceremony.

Meanwhile, Mohd Hamdi said in his speech that many UM staff had looked forward to the award ceremony, which is in its 11th year, after it was suspended for two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“These awards are a form of appreciation to all excellent and talented UM staff, who worked tirelessly during the COVID-19 pandmic to ensure UM was consistently at its level of excellence,” Mohd Hamdi said.

UM Tokoh Academik award recipient Prof Dr Abdul Aziz Abdul Rahman said he was touched by the honour, adding that the biggest honour was actually being able to contribute to the country by producing excellent students.

“So, (I hope) this award will motivate and spur my colleagues to continue to strive and carry out our duties for our country, the university and ourselves,” he told reporters after the ceremony. - Bernama