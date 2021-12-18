Sultan Nazrin receives business tithes from six companies

IPOH: The Sultan of Perak, Sultan Nazrin Muizzuddin Shah (pix) yesterday received business tithes (zakat) amounting to RM3 million from six companies at Istana Kinta here.

Sultan Nazrin received the tithes on behalf of Perak Islamic Religious Council and Malay Customs (MAIPk).

Lumut Maritime Terminal Sdn Bhd paid business tithes amounting to RM1.1 million; Perak State Secretary Incorporated (SSI) (RM500,00); Perak Menteri Besar Incorporated (MBI) (RM420,000); KPJ Sri Manjung Specialist Hospital (RM335,000); Perak Integrated Network Services Sdn Bhd (RM325,000) and QSR Brands (M) Holdings Bhd (RM319,708).

The cheques were presented by Lumut Maritime Terminal Sdn Bhd chief executive officer (CEO) Mubarak Ali Gulam Rasul; SSI deputy CEO Zulkefli Abdullah; MBI CEO Anuar Zainal Abidin, KPJ Sri Manjung Specialist Hospital general manager Badrul Hisyam Ibrahim; Integrated Network Services Sdn Bhd CEO Adi Reza Abdul Razak and QSR Brands chief financial officer Razak Nordin.

Also present were Perak state secretary Datuk Ahmad Suaidi Abdul Rahim and MAIPk CEO Shahrul Azam Shaari.

-Bernama