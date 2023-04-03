Sultan Nazrin reminds leaders not to repeat past mistakes, disappoint people

KUALA KANGSAR: Sultan of Perak Sultan Nazrin Shah (pix) has reminded all leaders not to disappoint the people by repeating the mistakes of past leaders, especially corruption.

He said the people feel suffocated and are disgusted with acts of corruption, which is the cancer that causes moral decline, oppression, cruelty, degradation, environmental disasters, unemployment and poverty.

“The younger generation is the victim, facing a dark future because of corrupt leaders.

“Procurement practices raised many question marks, while financial scandals have reportedly cast a dark shadow over the country’s reputation, and the shame comes with a high price to pay by citizens who have to deal with foreign counterparts. (Therefore,) read, assess, understand, and digest the message that was delivered through the ballot papers,” said the Perak Ruler.

Sultan Nazrin said this in his speech during the investiture ceremony in conjunction with the Sultan of Perak’s 66th birthday celebration at Istana Iskandariah here today.

Also present were Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and his wife, Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail, and Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.

The Perak Ruler said the people yearn for fair and just governance, based on the rule of law and impartially administered through an integrous Bench, dispensed by a panel of judges who are non-partisan -- unfazed, and free of political interference.

“To ensure that citizens are afforded a life that is principled and harmonious, with the desire to build a stable and peaceful country, in striving to establish a country that is orderly and prosperous, the leaders must be able to decipher the people’s message accurately.

“After 65 years of independence and 15 general elections, the citizens are demanding a fresh menu with new recipes in this new political arena. They are getting more literate, emphasising integrity, trustworthiness and transparency,” said His Royal Highness.

Sultan Nazrin said the people are more vociferous in exposing corruption issues, more persistent in rejecting leaders perceived to be corrupt or who use their positions for self-interest, or leaders who accumulate vast wealth for their family or allow themselves to be instruments of businessmen without scruples.

The Sultan said the people dream of a government that is courageous and steadfast in its fight against corruption and hope for a more equitable distribution of wealth, assurance of employment opportunities, improved standard of living, transparent management, and trustworthy leaders.

In addition, he said the people demand essential social services such as education to realise their potential, accessible health care, public transportation to ease expenditure and affordable housing programmes equipped with recreational and social facilities.

“The people want a country that is free from strife and conflict, to live harmoniously with mutual respect, always cooperative and unhindered by religious prejudice and racial distrust,” he said.

Earlier, Sultan Nazrin inspected a Grand Guard of Honour mounted by three officers and 103 members of Division 2 Royal Army Engineers Regiment based in Sangro Camp, Taiping.

The Grand Guard of Honour was accompanied by the KD Pelanduk Brassband based at the Lumut Naval Base. - Bernama