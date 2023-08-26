Sultan Nazrin: Seek new approaches to tackle nation’s pressing issues

KUALA LUMPUR: Some of the nation’s most pressing issues, including growing poverty and inequality in society, can be tackled by way of new approaches and solutions, said Sultan Nazrin Shah.

The Perak Ruler said that one of the approaches is to empower youth, with their efforts to help the young, old, and marginalised, to overcome the structural and systemic obstacles they face.

This can be achieved by providing a platform such as the Merdeka Award Grant for International Attachment, which was established in 2012 to provide those under the age of 35 with the opportunity to design solutions, and drive change to address some of the nation’s most pressing needs.

“Over the past few decades, the world has undergone many amazing changes and recorded many significant achievements. Our country alone has experienced transformational developments in the economy, in our infrastructure, and in our human capital.

“Yet, despite all the remarkable breakthroughs we have collectively made, humanity continues to face dire challenges in everything, from access to basic necessities such as water, food, and even shelter; growing poverty and inequality; far too slow energy transition; and waste mismanagement, to name a few,” he said, at the Merdeka Award Grant ceremony today.

Thus, Sultan Nazrin said that if we are to change the narrative to ensure a more sustainable future for us all, then one must address the growing concerns over social inclusion and environmental conservation yesterday.

“If we are to tackle effectively the pressing problems that we collectively face, we must seek new approaches and find new solutions as well,” he added.

As the Merdeka Award Trust’s royal patron and chairman, Sultan Nazrin said that the Merdeka Award grant is awarded to highly qualified and deserving Malaysians to allow them to pursue projects at internationally recognised institutions in order to develop their own expertise and expand their networks.

This year, more than 160 individuals across Malaysia have put in a bid to take their research and career ambitions further through this means, but only five recipients have been selected.

The recipients are Masni Mat Dong, a lecturer from Tunku Abdul Rahman University of Management and Technology; and Syaza Soraya Sauli, Universiti Teknologi Malaysia’s PhD candidate, for the education and community category.

Other recipients are Dr Ng Chuck Chuan, an Assistant Professor at Xiamen University Malaysia; and Amaziasizamoria Jumail, a Research Officer of Danau Girang Field Centre, both for the environment category; and Dr Kong Xin Ying, a Postdoctoral Fellow from the Nanyang Technological University, for the health, science and technology category.

“These five individuals represent a generation of youth who are the heartbeat of our nation and the architects of our future progress. By giving them the opportunity to help reimagine a more inclusive society that leaves no one behind, we are contributing to the dignity of all humanity,” Sultan Nazrin said.

Also present at the event was Petronas president and group chief executive officer and a member of the Merdeka Award Board of Trustees, Tan Sri Tengku Muhammad Taufik Tengku Aziz. - Bernama