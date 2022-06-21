Sultan Nazrin to visit Singapore for 4 days till June 24

SINGAPORE: Sultan Nazrin Shah (pix), the Deputy Yang di-Pertuan Agong of Malaysia and the Sultan of Perak, is on a four-day visit to Singapore beginning Tuesday at the invitation of the republic’s Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong.

According to Singapore Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Sultan Nazrin will have meetings with Lee, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Finance Lawrence Wong, Senior Minister and Coordinating Minister for National Security Teo Chee Hean, and Emeritus Senior Minister Goh Chok Tong.

“His Royal Highness will also receive a briefing on the Singapore Green Plan 2030,” said the ministry in a statement issued here today.

During his visit, Sultan Nazrin will also have meetings with Minister for Sustainability and the Environment Grace Fu, Minister for Education Chan Chun Sing, Minister for Social and Family Development and Second Minister for Health Masagos Zulkifli, Minister for National Development Desmond Lee, and Minister for Culture, Community and Youth and Second Minister for Law Edwin Tong. — Bernama