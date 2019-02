IPOH: The Deputy Yang di-Pertuan Agong Sultan Nazrin Shah and Raja Permaisuri Perak, Tuanku Zara Salim attend the closing and prize-presentation of the state level Quran Reciting and Memorisation competition at the Casurina Convention Centre, Meru, here, yesterday.

Also present were the Raja Muda Perak, Raja Jaafar Raja Muda Musa; Raja Puan Besar Perak, Raja Nazhatul Shima Sultan Idris Shah; Raja Dihilir Perak, Raja Iskandar Dzulkarnain Sultan Idris Shah and Raja Puan Muda Perak, Tunku Soraya Abdul Halim Mu’adzam Shah.

Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu and wife Datin Seri Dr Nomee Ashikin, state executive councillors, State Secretary Zainal Azman Abu Seman and Perak Islamic Religious Department (JAIPk), director Datuk Mohd Yusop Husin.

The men’s champion of the event was Mohd Kamaruzaman Daud who won cash RM8,000, package to perform the haj worth RM10,000, a plaque and accompanying trophy.

The runner up was Syamsul Abu Hasan Al-Shaari while the third place was won by Mohamad Sahran Tarmizi and each won cash RM6,000 and RM4,000, respectively, and certificates and accompanying trophies.

The championship in the women’s category went to Nor Hazira Nabila Mohd Kamal who received RM8,000 in cash, a package to perform the haj worth RM10,000, plaque and an accompanying trophy.

Meanwhile, the runner up was Nor Salwa Razali and third place winner was Puteri Kalimatul Azwa Hamid who won RM6,000 and RM4,000 in cash, respectively, and also certificates and accompanying trophies. — Bernama