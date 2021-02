IPOH: Sultan of Perak, Sultan Nazrin Shah (pix) today visited the vaccination centre (PPV) at the Indera Mulia Stadium here to see the centre’s readiness in terms of equipment and facilities.

Sultan Nazrin’s arrival at about 10.15am at the centre which will implement the state-level National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme was welcomed by Menteri Besar Datuk Saarani Mohamad and state secretary Datuk Ahmad Suaidi Abdul Rahim.

The visit demonstrates Sultan Nazrin deep concern on the well-being of the people and he always follows the development of the programme which is scheduled to commence on March 1.

Saarani today said in Perak, a total of 34,743 frontliners comprising healthcare, defence and essential services’ personnel will receive the vaccine shot in the first phase of the programme.

The implementation of the PPV involves various state and federal agencies comprising the Perak State Secretary office, state Health Department, state National Security Council and Malaysian Civil Defence Force.

Also involved are the Royal Malaysia Police, People’s Volunteer Corps (Rela), Malaysian Fire and Rescue Department, Malaysian Armed Forces, Kinta District and Land office and Ipoh City Council.

The public can obtain more information on the Covid-19 National Immunisation Programme through the Covid-19 Vaccine Supply Access Guarantee Special Committee (JKJAV) website at www.vaksincovid.gov.my.

The supply of Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine for the first phase of the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme is reported to be brought from the Vaccine Storage Centre (VSC) in Bayan Lepas, Penang to Perak under strict security tomorrow. -Bernama