Sultan of Brunei attends dinner hosted by PM Anwar

KUALA LUMPUR: The Sultan of Brunei, Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah attended a dinner hosted by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim at the Petronas Twin Towers (KLCC) here last night.

Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah and his consort Raja Isteri Pengiran Anak Saleha were welcomed upon arrival at about 8 pm by Anwar and his wife Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail.

The royal couple, accompanied by Anwar and Dr Wan Azizah later went up to the 42nd floor to attend the dinner that was also attended by Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Dr Zambry Abd Kadir; Investment, Trade and Industry Minister Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Tengku Abdul Aziz and Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Datuk Dr Mohd Na’im Mokhtar.

The Sultan of Brunei and Anwar, spent some time at the KLCC Skybridge on the 42nd floor, which connects the twin towers, before leaving the venue.

Earlier, the Sultan of Brunei, who is on a three-day state visit to Malaysia, attended a meeting with Anwar at the Seri Perdana in Putrajaya this afternoon and also witnessed the signing of several bilateral instruments between the two countries.

Prior to that, the Sultan of Brunei and his consort were accorded a state welcome at Istana Negara here by Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah and Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah. - Bernama