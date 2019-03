PUTRAJAYA: The Sultan of Brunei Darussalam, Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah, and Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad held discussions today under the framework of the Malaysia-Brunei Darussalam Annual Leaders’ Consultation.

Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah arrived at Perdana Putra here at 11.25am and was welcomed by Dr Mahathir and Foreign Minister Datuk Saifuddin Abdullah.

Home Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin and Economic Affairs Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali were also present.

After the talks with Dr Mahathir, the sultan is scheduled to witness the signing of a memorandum of understanding between the two countries on the movement of prisoners.

Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah is also scheduled to attend a luncheon in his honour hosted by Dr Mahathir and his wife, Tun Dr Siti Hasmah Mohamad Ali, at Seri Perdana.

His Majesty flew in to the Royal Malaysian Air Force (RMAF) airbase yesterday evening in an aircraft piloted by himself for the two-day visit to Malaysia, heading an entourage of several ministers and government officers. — Bernama