Sultan of Brunei to make two-day visit to Malaysia from Wednesday

PUTRAJAYA: Sultan of Brunei, Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah will undertake a State Visit to Malaysia from Aug 2 to Aug 4.

According to a statement by Foreign Ministry (Wisma Putra) on Wednesday, the State Visit also coincides with the 24th Malaysia-Brunei Darussalam Annual Leaders’ Consultation (ALC) which will be attended both by the Sultan of Brunei and Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

“As the highest bilateral mechanism between Malaysia and Brunei Darussalam, ALC will provide the opportunity for both leaders to review the progress of bilateral cooperation and discuss outstanding issues as well as exchange views on regional and international issues of mutual interest.

“Both leaders are also expected to witness the signing of several bilateral instruments,” said the statement.

The Sultan of Brunei will be received in a State Welcoming Ceremony at Istana Negara by the Yang di-Pertuan Agong, Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah Ibni Almarhum Sultan Haji Ahmad Shah Al-Musta’in Billah on Aug 3.

Subsequently, he will have an audience with Al-Sultan Abdullah, followed by a State Banquet in honour of the Sultan and Bruneian delegation.

The Brunei Sultan’s visit would further strengthen the longstanding ties and multifaceted cooperation between the two countries and partners in ASEAN, added the statement.

In 2022, Brunei Darussalam was Malaysia’s 26th largest trading partner and the 6th largest within ASEAN with a total trade amounting to RM13.22 billion (US$2.98 billion), an increase of 68.4 per cent compared to the recorded value in 2021. -Bernama