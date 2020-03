JOHOR BARU: The Sultan of Johor Sultan Ibrahim Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar today contributed food to police personnel who are manning roadblocks in the city following the enforcement of the Movement Control Order (MCO) since March 18.

The state Ruler handed over the donation to Johor Police chief Datuk Ayob Khan Mydin Pitchay at Istana Pasir Pelangi to be distributed to the policemen.

Sultan Ibrahim, in a posting on his official Facebook page, said the contribution was for the policemen who had been working hard.

“Since they are busy carrying out their duties, the food will be distributed to their families,” he said.

Among food distributed are rice, biscuits, milk, sardine and instant noodles.

Previously, Sultan Ibrahim and Johor Permaisuri Raja Zarith Sofiah Almarhum Sultan Idris Shah contributed food to the medical staff at Permai Hospital. - Bernama