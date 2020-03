PETALING JAYA: The Sultan of Johor, Sultan Ibrahim Ibni Almarhum Sultan Iskandar (pix), will be contributing a variety of medical equipment and necessities for hospitals in Johor through the Sultan Ibrahim Johor Foundation (SIJF).

Sultan Ibrahim in a statement that was uploaded on his Facebook page, said the Sultan Ismail Hospital in Johor Baru will receive 19 ventilator units, while Hospital Kluang will receive 24 ventilator units as well as 200 pillows and bedsheets.

“Additionally, 60 pillows and bedsheets will be given to Hospital Permai in Tampoi as well as protective gear for medical staff and biological isolation chambers,“ he said.

He added that the major sponsors of the equipment were Johor Corporation, Ranhill-SAJ Sdn Bhd, Berjaya Corp Bhd, IWH Sdn Bhd, WTC Holdings Bhd, Tropicana Corp Bhd, BCB Bhd, Coronade Properties, Country Garden Pacificview Sdn Bhd, YTL Corp Bhd, Southern Ads Sdn Bhd, Honest Sam Development Sdn Bhd, Mados Holdings, EquMed Sdn Bhd and Marche World (M) Sdn Bhd.

“I would like to thank my generous donors and friends who have reached out to help our hospitals in Johor to combat this pandemic.

“This worrying situation requires all parties to do their part in the fight against the spread of the dreaded Covid-19 virus and hospitals need all the help they can get to treat patients,“ said His Majesty.