Sultan of Johor: Give Anwar more time to improve country’s economy

KUALA LUMPUR: The Sultan of Johor Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim should be given more time to improve the country’s economy.

In an exclusive interview with Sin Chew Daily, His Majesty acknowledged the financial challenges faced by Anwar’s administration.

“Anwar only came to realise the government’s financial difficulties after taking office,” said Sultan Ibrahim in the interview with the local Chinese newspaper.

Sultan Ibrahim also expressed his relief that the Prime Minister’s visit to China earlier this year, brought back several positive outcomes.

Speaking on Anwar, His Majesty said he has a good relationship with the prime minister.

“At times, he seeks my opinion, and at times, he provides me with suggestions,“ said His Majesty.

His Majesty also emphasised that it is important for Malaysia to maintain friendly relations with China.

The Johor Sultan said it is the right approach to place the Malaysia My Second Home (MM2U) programme under the purview of the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture and reports directly to the Prime Minister.

To attract more investments, Malaysia must offer investor-friendly and practical visa options, especially in reconsidering the current MM2U programme because the second phase was already unfriendly and third phase is even worse, said the Sultan. - Bernama