JOHOR BARU: The Sultan of Johor, Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar (pix) has directed the Johor Islamic Religious Council (MAINJ) and the Penghulu’s Office of an area here to conduct a detailed investigation into the issue of an anti-Rohingya banner which has gone viral on social media, recently.

Sultan Ibrahim in a posting on his Facebook page yesterday said he also wanted everyone to stop spreading rumors and speculation on the issue as such actions would only create a negative perception among the people.

“The issue of the anti-Rohingya banner, which has been trending on social media recently, has triggered a number of negative reactions, especially against mosques and suraus in the area.

“Therefore, I have directed MAINJ and the Penghulu’s Office to conduct a detailed investigation and report back to me directly,” Sultan Ibrahim said on the site.

The putting up of an anti-Rohingya banner reading: “Kami Tak Perlukan Anda Disini” (We Don’t Need You Here) near a mosque in the Plentong area, here, recently, went viral on social media.

Sultan Ibrahim also advised all parties not to make any irresponsible statements on social media, as it may unknowingly lead to slander.

“And (remember), slander is a greater (sin) than murder,” he said, quoting verse number 217 of Surah Al-Baqarah from the Quran. — Bernama