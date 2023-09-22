Sultan of Johor says ready for national duties

JOHOR BAHRU: The Sultan of Johor has expressed his readiness to fulfil his national duties for the country and people.

Sultan Ibrahim Almarhum Sultan Iskandar, next in line to be the Yang di-Pertuan Agong, conveyed his willingness to shoulder the responsibility.

“It is not a promotion. It is a responsibility I am prepared to undertake on behalf of my brother Rulers,” he explained during an exclusive interview with Bernama team led by its Chairman Datuk Seri Wong Chun Wai at His Majesty’s private residence, here, recently.

His Majesty emphasised that his top priority would always be the welfare of the people.

“The rakyat (people) will always come first,” he said.

Sultan Ibrahim declined to elaborate, saying it would be best to wait for the meeting of the Conference of Rulers to be over.

The Rulers are expected to choose the next Yang di-Pertuan Agong on Oct 27 under a unique election system, but they are likely to uphold the rotation system of electing the new King from among the nine brother Rulers.

The five-year reign of the current and 16th Yang di-Pertuan Agong, Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah of Pahang, is scheduled to be completed by the end of January next year.

Sultan Ibrahim was proclaimed as the Ruler of Johor on 23 January 2010. - Bernama