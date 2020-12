ALOR SETAR: Sultan of Kedah, Al Aminul Karim Sultan Sallehuddin Sultan Badlishah (pix) today contributed smart televisions and laptops to selected schools in the state.

The handing over ceremony was held at Istana Anak Bukit here, where Sultan Sallehuddin presented nine sets of the learning aid to State Deputy Education Director Ahmad Shukri Shafie,

Each set contains a smart television, equipped with Astro channels (TVIQ and TUTOR TV shows) and a laptop which are intended to make learning more interesting, interactive and in line with current developments.

A statement issued by the Corporate Communications Unit of the Sultan of Kedah’s office, said the idea to contribute the learning aid to schools was mooted by the Sultan himself, the Raja Muda of Kedah Tengku Sarafudin Badlishah Al Aminul Karim Sultan Sallehuddin and the Tunku Laksamana of Kedah Datuk Seri DiRaja Tunku Shazuddin Ariff Al Aminul Karim Sultan Sallehuddin.

It reflected the concern of the royal family on the welfare and education of the people in the state, especially during the Covid-19 pandemic, it said.

It said Sultan Sallehuddin also advised teachers and students to persevere and work hard even in challenging and difficult situations.

He also called on corporate companies, conglomerates, organisations and individuals to also contribute to upgrade learning and teaching facilities.

During the ceremony, the Raja Muda of Kedah also contributed school bags and uniforms for students.

The contributions were received by officers from the nine district education offices in the state to be given to needy students in their respective districts.

Meanwhile, Ahmad Shukri thanked Sultan Sallehuddin and the royal family for their contributions.

“We are very touched by the concern of His Royal Highness the Sultan of Kedah and the royal family for understanding the needs of teachers and students in continuing the teaching and learning sessions in this challenging situation,“ he added. -Bernama