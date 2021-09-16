Sultan of Kedah visits flood-affected areas in Titi Hayun

YAN: The Sultan of Kedah, Al Aminul Karim Sultan Sallehuddin Sultan Badlishah (pix) today visited Titi Hayun and surveyed the damage from the water surge phenomenon which hit the area almost a month ago, on Aug 18.

The arrival of the Sultan of Kedah at about 9.45am was greeted by Yan district officer Tunku Iskandar Shah Tunku Muzaffar, who is also the chairman of the District Disaster Management Committee.

Also present were State Secretary Datuk Ammar Shaikh Mahmood Naim and state Industry and Investment, Science, Technology and Innovation and Higher Education Committee chairman and Guar Chempedak assemblyman, Datuk Wira Ku Abd Rahman Ku Ismail.

Before inspecting the affected sites around the Titi Hayun area, Sultan Sallehuddin was given a briefing on the chronology of the incident by Tunku Iskandar Shah, followed by another briefing from Yan district police chief DSP Shahnaz Akhtar Haji and Kedah, Perlis and Penang Minerals and Geoscience Department director Abdullah Sulaiman.

His Royal Highness also presented his personal contribution to the victims of the disaster which was handed over to the State Secretary as the chairman of the State Disaster Management Committee.

In a statement distributed to the media, Comptroller of the Kedah Royal Household Datuk Paduka Bakar Din said that Sultan Sallehuddin conveyed his condolences to the families of the victims of the tragedy and prayed that they would be patient and persevere in facing the challenges.

“His Royal Highness also prayed for the souls of the individuals who perished in the tragedy be placed among the righteous,” he said.

Bakar said the Sultan of Kedah hoped that the phenomenon would serve as a lesson to all parties to appreciate nature and preserve the environment.

-Bernama