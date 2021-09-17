Sultan of Perak will perform functions of King when His Majesty is away visiting UK

KUALA LUMPUR: Sultan of Perak Sultan Nazrin Muizzuddin Shah, who is Deputy Yang di-Pertuan Agong, will perform the functions of the Yang di-Pertuan Agong when Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah and Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Hajah Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah are away in the United Kingdom on a special visit.

Comptroller of the Royal Household of Istana Negara Datuk Ahmad Fadil Shamsuddin, in a statement today, said this is in accordance with Article 33(1) of the Federal Constitution.

He said the visit of Al-Sultan Abdullah and Tunku Azizah to the United Kingdom is from today until Sept 27, after which Their Majesties will stay back in London until the third week of October.

“Their Majesties are scheduled to return home on Oct 23. On their return, Their Majesties will undergo self-quarantine for seven days as set by the Health Ministry,” he said.

Ahmad Fadil said the special visit is His Majesty’s second to the United Kingdom since he became the Yang di-Pertuan Agong, with the first being a seven-day trip starting from Dec 9, 2019.

He said that Their Majesties are scheduled to visit the Battersea Power Station project in London, the Malaysian High Commission at Belgrave Square and the Tun Abdul Razak Research Centre in Brickendonbury, Hertford.

“The programme for the visit includes a meeting between Their Majesties and the Malaysian community in London,” Ahmad Fadil said.

He said Al-Sultan Abdullah was also scheduled to attend the Sandhurst Reunion Dinner at the Royal Military Academy Sandhurst, where His Majesty studied between 1978 and 1979.

His Majesty will also hold a meeting with the United Kingdom’s Chief of the Defence Staff Sir General Nicholas Carter to discuss bilateral military cooperation between Malaysia and the United Kingdom.

Sir General Nicholas had also attended the Royal Military Academy Sandhurst before.

In terms of bilateral trade, the United Kingdom was Malaysia’s 18th largest trading partner, with total trade between the two countries hitting RM16.59 billion (GBP3.08 billion) in 2020, a 0.8 per cent increase over that in 2019.

Malaysia’s exports to the United Kingdom totalled RM9.91 billion (GBP1.84 billion) while imports from the United Kingdom were valued at RM6.68 billion (GBP1.24 billion) last year.- Bernama