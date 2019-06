SHAH ALAM: The Sultan of Selangor, Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah, today officially opened the Central i-City shopping centre in Section 7 here.

He was accompanied by the Tengku Permaisuri of Selangor, Tengku Permaisuri Norashikin. Both of them also spent time visiting the RM850 million shopping mall.

Also present were Selangor Mentri Besar Amirudin Shari, Thailand’s Central Pattana Public Company Ltd (CPN) president and CEO Preecha Ekkunagul and Malaysian property developer I-Berhad (I-Bhd) executive chairman Tan Sri Lim Kim Hong.

The six-level Central i-City shopping mall, with over 940,000 square feet of net lettable area, has been opened to the public since March.

Shoppers would have access to 350 retail shops in the mall, a joint venture between CPN, which has a 60% stake, and I-City Properties Sdn Bhd (ICP), a subsidiary I-Bhd, which holds 40%.

In his speech at the opening, Preecha said the project was seen as very important to the company as it showcased the side of the main shopping complexes that were developed by CPN.

“Central i-City, an RM850 million joint-venture project developed with our partner I-Bhd, represents the very best of what we have learned through our 33 shopping malls, created over the last 40 years in Thailand.

“It also represents more than just a new shopping mall. It is a symbol of pride especially of the people in Klang and Shah Alam. It is the centre of the community, as well as a hub for commerce, trade and employment,” he added.

In addition, he said the shopping mall’s location in the development area of i-City is seen as very strategic because it had the MSC Malaysia status, advanced infrastructure, the best networking and various other facilities.

Preecha said the good diplomatic and trade relations between Malaysia and Thailand and the vision of I-Bhd had convinced CPN to develop its first shopping mall in Malaysia. - Bernama