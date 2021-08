SHAH ALAM: Selangor Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah (pix) today reminded all Selangor state assemblymen not to be engaged in too much politicking and fight for power and positions to the point of forgetting the main responsibility of championing the people’s welfare.

“Aren’t the Honorable members aware that when political leaders fight for power and the political situation becomes unstable, it is the people who have to bear the brunt.”

“It seems that the Honorable members do not want to learn from history about the fall of a country due to power struggles that led to divisions in society,“ he said, expressing sadness and regret at the recent turmoil, strife and political uncertainty that happened in the country.

His Royal Highness said this when opening the Fourth Meeting of the 14th Selangor State Legislative Assembly, here.

The Sultan said the assemblymen obviously knew how the people were suffering with the country facing the Covid-19 pandemic and should take note of the problems faced by the people in their respective areas, especially to identify the assistance that need to be channeled to those affected.

He said the elected representatives should also check on the number of people who lost their jobs and find ways to help them besides getting data on those who lost their parents, place of dependence and facing stress so that such matters could be raised to the state government to determine the form of assistance to be given.

“Help them, find them, not just look for them to get votes during the election time,“ he said.

His Royal Highness also reminded them that the mandate given by the people is a trust from God that must be shouldered honestly, responsibly and sincerely.-Bernama