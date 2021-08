SHAH ALAM: The Sultan of Selangor Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah (pix) has urged the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) to conduct a thorough investigation into graft-related reports involving all parties to rid the state of any corrupt practices.

He also hoped that the perpetrators would be brought to justice and if convicted, should be punished with severe penalties to convey the message to the people to reject corruption.

His Royal Highness, in expressing his regrets that there are those who are dishonest in carrying out their trust as civil servants and as political leaders despite being reminded many times, said that he also received reports on the MACC’s investigation against political leaders related to corruption and abuse of power.

“I wish to stress once again that I do not want to hear any reports on the involvement of any government officials and political leaders relating to corrupt practices in my state.

“Corruption has no place in society and we need to eradicate it completely,” he said when gracing the opening of the First Meeting of the Fourth Term of the 14th Selangor State Assembly here, today.

Sultan Sharafuddin said the dream of becoming a developed state would be difficult to achieve if political leaders and government officials continued to focus on power and position and viewed graft as a way of life by disregarding the interests of the people and not trying to redevelop the state’s economy which was badly affected by Covid-19.

“I am concerned that at the age of 75, I will not have the time to see Selangor become a developed state with all the facilities that guarantee the comfort of the people, that we all have been dreaming of,” he said.

In the meantime, he also expressed his appreciation and gratitude for the sacrifice and commitment of all frontliners, especially doctors, nurses and hospital staff who have been working hard to provide treatment to Covid-19 patients.

“I really appreciate that their spirit never diminishes in carrying out their responsibility to provide the best service to my people,” he said. -Bernama