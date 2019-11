KUALA LUMPUR: The Sultan of Selangor, Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah, wants Kampung Baru to be developed in the best possible way without losing its Malay characteristics, according to Federal Territories Minister Khalid Abdul Samad.

Khalid said that during a two-hour audience with the Sultan of Selangor last Thursday, he and his officials were also told that the present condition of Kampung Baru was no longer suitable for modern and comfortable living.

“Its surrounding areas have developed rapidly, making Kampung Baru appear to be left behind.

“Apart from this, the ministry will also give special attention to the Selangor Sultan’s order for historic locations in Kampung Baru like Masjid Jamek Kampung Baru and Kelab Sultan Sulaiman to be retained and fully restored for the benefit of the future generation, including to appreciate the history of their existence,” he said in a statement today.

Khalid said they also took note of the Sultan’s instruction to maintain the name of Kampung Baru and historical road names associated with the genealogy of the Selangor Sultanate and key personalities involved in the early establishment of the area.

“The ministry is aware of the long history involving Kampung Baru and the Selangor Sultanate.

“As a result of the concern and vision of the Selangor Sultanate in 1899, Kampung Baru was built as a Malay settlement in the middle of the city.

“Therefore, the ministry will definitely give special attention to all the views of the Sultan of Selangor on Kampung Baru,” he said.

Khalid said the meeting at Istana Bukit Kayangan in Shah Alam also gave him an opportunity to report to the Selangor Sultan on the proposals for the redevelopment of Kampung Baru and the issue on the status of the Malay Agricultural Settlement (MAS). - Bernama