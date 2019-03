KLANG: The Sultan of Selangor Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah today expressed his worry concerning the numerous threats which can defile the sanctity and nobleness of Islam and weaken Muslims in Selangor and the country.

Sultan Sharafuddin said that he was informed that there were 45 deviant teachings decreed by the Selangor Mufti Department until December.

He said that the liberalism ideology which championed equality and brought with it the LGBT culture must be tackled quickly and effectively so that it would not be a trend that would surely destroy the Muslim community in the country.

‘’The proliferation and spread of the teachings is not a small matter and cannot be treated lightly. What is more worrying me, some of them take the extreme approach which can threaten national security.

‘’Such threats are unseen and are destroying Islam and its followers from within,’’ he said when handing over letters of appointments to the Nazir and Imam of mosques in Selangor at Istana Alam Shah, here today.

Also present at the ceremony were the Raja Muda of Selangor, Tengku Amir Shah Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah and members of the royal family. Also present were Mentri Besar Amirudin Shari and state dignitaries.

As such, in order to overcome such threats, he said the study of the faith based on the Sunni teachings must be boosted at mosques so that it would continue to be the basis of the faith of the Muslims in the country.

Sultan Sharafuddin also reminded Nazir, Imam and mosque committees to only invite preachers for ceramah at mosques and surau who were accredited by the Selangor Islamic Religious Council (MAIS).

‘’For foreign preachers, as I have said on Aug 21, 2015, they are only allowed to deliver their ceramah at the Sultan Salahuddin Abdul Aziz Shah Mosque (state mosque), Tengku Ampuan Jemaah Mosque, Bukit Jelutong and Sultan Suleiman Mosque, Klang, that too after a special accreditation is obtained form MAIS,’’ he added.

In the meantime, he also expressed his deep concern over the disunity that occurred among Muslims in Selangor because of political differences.

Sultan Sharafuddin pointed out that all politicians, especially elected representatives, whether at the state or Parliament, from government or opposition parties, were not allowed to hold ceramah and deliver speeches in mosques as well as surau.

This is because he wanted all mosques and surau to be free from any party political activities in order to prevent them from being changed from a platform to unite Muslims to one for disunity, because of their different political ideologies.

“I also do not allow any form of defamation and dissemination of false news as it may disgrace certain individuals. The news or information received must be reviewed first to confirm its validity.

“Do not be an agent that destroys the lives of the people by engaging in spreading false news and defamation. Islam clearly forbids its people from spreading false news and defaming one another,“ he said.

Sultan Sharafuddin also advised all parties to make the mosque the most respected place and the foundation to build social harmony as well as reminding the mosque administrators to work hard to mobilise the institution’s function as a comfortable Muslim place of worship and a platform for the unity of Muslims.

The Sultan of Selangor was also very hopeful that the mosque institution could be administered and managed with professionalism and sincerity without mixing the agenda of self interest.

Sultan Sharafuddin said the Nazir, Imam and members of the mosque committee should always comply with the Mosques and Surau Regulations (Selangor) 2017, Guidelines, Circular and Directives issued by MAIS and the Selangor Islamic Religious Department (JAIS) from time to time.

“I stress that all mosques and surau conducting Friday prayers should read the sermon issued by MAIS through the Selangor State Sermon Committee.

“I will not consent to it if any Imam of a mosque or surau does not read or add to the sermon text prepared by the committee,“ he said.

In this regard, the Sultan of Selangor advised all Nazir, Imam and members of the mosque committee to understand MAIS’s aspiration and inspiration in matters relating to the management of the institution.

He said it was to become the last bastion in dealing with the disunity crisis among Muslims whereby mosque administrators must be creative and dynamic in mobilising community-centered activities to build ties more effectively.

“The opportunity to serve in the mosque institution endowed by God to the Nazir and the Imam should be used as best as possible to help MAIS and JAIS guide the members of the community.

“The duties and responsibilities and the trust given by MAIS and members of the community are the great trusts from God,“ he said.

At the ceremony, Sultan Sharafuddin consented to the appointment of 827 Nazir and Imam from all mosques throughout Selangor and 1,215 mosque Nazir and Imam were qualified to be commissioned for the 2019 to 2021 session. — Bernama