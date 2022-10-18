Sultan Perak receives RM2.6m in business tithe

IPOH: The Sultan of Perak Sultan Nazrin Shah (pix) today received business tithe amounting to RM2.6 million from corporate companies and a cooperative on behalf of the Perak Islamic Religious Council and Malay Customs (MAIPk) at Istana Kinta, here today.

MAIPk in a statement said Lumut Maritime Terminal Sdn Bhd chief executive officer Mubarak Ali Gulam Rasul handed RM1.3 million as business tithe, followed by the chief executive of Ipoh Specialist Hospital Sdn Bhd, Yusmah Salleh who handed RM488,568.78 while the chief executive officer of Perak Integrated Network Services Sdn. Bhd, Iwan Che Wan Che Ismail handed RM325,000 as business tithe to the Sultan.

YP Nominess Holdings Sdn Bhd chief executive officer Rozita Ramli came in with RM321,738.25 while the chairman of Koperasi Anggota Kerajaan Ipoh Berhad, Mohd Hasrizad Zaman handed RM146,054.69 as business tithe to Sultan Nazrin.

Present at the ceremony were Orang Kaya Kaya Seri Adika Raja Shahbandar Muda, Datuk Seri Mohamad Othman Zainal Azim, Orang Besar Jajahan Kinta, Toh Muda Orang Kaya Kaya Panglima Kinta Seri Amar Bangsa DiRaja, Datuk Ab Wahab Datuk Seri Azizul Hassan and MAIPk chief executive officer Shahrul Azam Shaari. - Bernama