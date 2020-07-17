Sultan Selangor consents to increased number of worshippers at daily, Friday congregational prayers

SHAH ALAM: Sultan Selangor Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah has consented to increasing the number of worshippers performing daily and Friday prayers in mosques and surau in the state in accordance with the capacity of the actual space, effective today.

Selangor Islamic Religious Department (Jais) director Mohd Shahzihan Ahmad said this includes surau which have been given special permission by the Selangor Islamic Religious Council (Mais) to conduct Friday prayers subject to the implementation of the 1.5-metre social distancing.

“For Friday prayers, the congregation must go through the process of registration and wait for their turn as previously specified.

“A more efficient system is being drawn up to make it easier for the public to register and get feedback regarding their participation in the Friday prayers,” he said in a statement today.

Mohd Shahzihan said the number of worshippers allowed to pray in the mosque and surau are is subject to the capacity of the actual size after observing social distancing of 1.5 metres.

However, he said women worshippers were still not allowed to pray in a congregation except at Masjid Diraja Tengku Ampuan Jemaah, Bukit Jelutong, and Masjid Diraja Raja Haji Fi Sabilillah, Cyberjaya.

Mohd Shahzihan also advised worshippers to perform their ablution at home, wear masks, bring their own prayer mats, and stay healthy.

He added that Jais will also form a special committee to monitor the standard operating procedure (SOP) in mosques or surau, as well as compliance by the worshippers.

“Stern action will be taken for any non-compliance with the SOP, and Jais will not hesitate to withdraw the permission in order to protect the safety and well-being of the congregation and image of Islam,” he said. — Bernama