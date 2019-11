KLANG: Sultan Selangor Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah today presented letters of appointment to 18 members of the Selangor Royal Council at a ceremony at Istana Alam Shah.

Their appointments are effective from Dec 1 this year until Nov 30, 2022.

Earlier, they took their oaths as members of the Selangor Royal Council, witnessed by Raja Muda Selangor Tengku Amir Shah and Mentri Besar Amirudin Shari.

Among those who received the letters of appointment were two new faces, namely Adjunct Professor Datuk Dr Mohd Na’im Mokhtar and Tengku Penggawa Muda Paduka Maha Bijaya Kuala Langat, Tengku Datuk Mohamed Tengku Harun.

Others on the council include Selangor Mufti, Datuk Mohd Tamyes Abd Wahid and the former chairman of the Selangor Islamic Religious Council (Mais) Datuk Mohamad Adzib Mohd Isa who are currently members of the council and have been re-appointed. - Bernama