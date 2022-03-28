Sultan Selangor visits Serdang Hospital ICL

SERDANG: The Sultan of Selangor, Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah today, visited the Invasive Cardiology Laboratory (ICL) which is the main referral centre for national cardiology and cardiothoracic services, here.

His Highness arrived at Serdang Hospital which houses the laboratory at 10 am and spent almost one and a half hours at the facility which has been in operation since 2016.

Also accompanying the sultan in his maiden visit to Serdang Hospital were Selangor Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari, Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin and Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah.

ICL is also active in providing emergency treatment to heart attack patients by pioneering the ST-elevation myocardial infarction (STEMI) networks.

The laboratory has also conducted more than 50,000 invasive procedures including angiogram and angioplasty, implantation of pacemaker, electrophysiology procedure, and structural heart disease.

Sultan Sharafuddin was also given a briefing on the development of Selangor state health facilities by Khairy. — Bernama