Sultan surprised Selangor received only 615,210 vaccine doses

PETALING JAYA: The Selangor Sultan today expressed surprise over the low number of Covid-19 vaccines supplied to the state by the federal government.

In a statement signed by his private secretary Datuk Mohamad Munir Bani today, Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah(pix) said that the current supply was insufficient for Selangor due to its population size.

“His Majesty is sad to see the number of daily positive cases in Selangor that always show a rise, with cumulative positive cases at 203,520 as of June 7 plus a worrying death toll.

“Therefore, he hopes that the JKJAV will expedite and increase the number of vaccine doses to the Selangor people.

“He was shocked when the Covid-19 Immunisation Task Force confirmed that Selangor only received 615,210 Covid-19 vaccine doses as of Jun 1, 2021, and not 2.9 million doses as previously claimed.

“He said this is not fair as the ratio of the vaccine doses given does not match the total population in Selangor which is 6.5 million,” the statement said.