Sulu claim: Locals relieved over M’sia’s win, confident in govt’s ability to foil security threats

LAHAD DATU: Malaysia’s historical win over the Sulu group’s claim recently has given confidence to locals here that the Federal government will continue to ensure any attempt to disrupt the country’s sovereignty is foiled.

Kampung Remang Village Development and Security Committee (JPKK) committee member, Juliana Binjin, 49, said the decision by The Hague Court of Appeal in the Netherlands to dismiss the Sulu group’s application to recognise and enforce the final arbitration award of US$14.9 billion (RM62. 59 billion) has shed light globally that the claim was baseless.

“Their claim of being heirs to the Sulu Sultanate had confused the people here and we hope the Malaysian government will continue efforts to tackle this Sulu group issue,” she told Bernama.

The people of Lahad Datu, especially, had been deeply affected and traumatised over the incursion by Sulu militants in Felda Sahabat, here which led to a battle with national forces in March 2013 in Kampung Tanduo. Ten members of the Malaysian security forces and 68 Sulu militants were killed in the tragedy.

The group identified themselves as the “Royal Security Forces of the Sultanate of Sulu and North Borneo” and the conflict was declared over on April 10, 2013.

Meanwhile, Tungku community development leader Momen Angchai said the people need to be united in ensuring that any demands of the Sulu group are thwarted.

“Our legal victory is a relief, thanks to the Prime Minister and the leaders involved for taking this matter seriously.

“Security fears in Tungku currently have been allayed compared to 2014 just after the incursion, when villagers were in trauma and socio-economic activities were badly hit,” he said.

Momen also hopes that the government can expedite the construction of the Army Camp in Felda Sahabat, as previously announced by the Federal government, in an effort to ensure security in the area.

“The presence of the camp will not only make residents and tourists feel safe, but enemies will also think twice before making any attempts to disturb the peace,” he said.

Kampung Tamoi resident, Mohd Nor Mansor Abdul Majid, 46, was also happy to hear of the court decision, but at the same time could not help but worry if there could be a repeat of the Tanduo tragedy.

“The group may not be happy with the loss and may try to invade again,” he said.

On June 22, Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail said the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) has given assurance that the security level in Sabah was under control and security measures along the state’s borders were constantly being enhanced.

On June 6, the Paris Court of Appeal upheld Malaysia’s challenge against the partial award rendered on May 25, 2020, by Dr Gonzalo Stampa in the case filed by the eight individuals behind the Sulu group claim.

Malaysia scored another win when The Hague Court of Appeal on June 27 dismissed the Sulu group’s application to recognise and enforce the final award in the country. - Bernama