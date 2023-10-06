Sulu claim: Malaysians solidly behind Putrajaya’s efforts to defend country’s sovereignty

KUALA LUMPUR: The government’s efforts to defend national sovereignty, especially in relation to the claims from eight individuals contending to be heirs to the Sultanate of Sulu, continue to receive the full support of the people.

Umno Kalabakan division chief Samasuddin Yusop said the move to defend the country’s sovereignty through a legal platform was appropriate in ensuring that no party arbitrarily makes any claims against Malaysia.

“In this case (Sulu), what they are demanding has created a sense of insecurity, Sabahans feel harassed, and therefore, we welcome the government’s efforts to defend the country’s sovereignty through legal aspects. Please continue with the proposal to sue parties directly or indirectly behind the claim.

“We have to be firm with this group (Sulu), we cannot accept the crimes they committed before this (2013 Lahad Datu incursion). Appreciation must be extended to Datuk Seri Azalina Othman Said (Minister of Law and Institutional Reform) and Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Dr Zambry Abd Kadir,” he told Bernama when met at the 2023 Umno general assembly here today.

Kedah Umno information chief Datuk Shaiful Hazizy Zainol Abidin said Malaysia was fortunate because Azalina and Zambry have proven their credibility and ability to deal with the issue at the international level.

“Our efforts to defend the sovereignty of this country are very important, especially from parties that are not recognised by any party or country.

“However, this effort requires the support and cooperation of the people, which means that when it comes to sovereignty, we must be united, put aside different ideologies and political beliefs and help the government protect our rights,” he said.

Penang Umno information chief Datuk Mohd Noor Ahmad, meanwhile, said the success of the country’s legal team against the eight individuals’ claim was clear evidence that Malaysia was on the right side.

Mohd Noor also fully supports the Malaysian government’s decision to stop the annual payment of RM5,300 to the group claiming to be the heirs of the Sultanate of Sulu following the 2013 attack.

The Paris Court of Appeal on Tuesday upheld Malaysia’s challenge against the partial award rendered on May 25, 2020, by purported arbitrator, Dr Gonzalo Stampa in the case filed by eight citizens of the Philippines, who claim to be heirs of the long-defunct Sultan of Sulu.

The group was reported to have taken legal action in the Spanish Court to seek compensation for land in Sabah, which was allegedly leased by their ancestors to a British trading company in 1878. -BERNAMA