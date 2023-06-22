Sulu claim: PDRM assures security in Sabah under control - Saifuddin

PUTRAJAYA: The Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) has given assurance that the security level in Sabah is under control and security measures at the state’s borders are constantly being enhanced.

Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail said that every security forces personnel are always on alert because security is a critical issue for the country.

“So far, we have not seen any signs or detected any threats...in terms of border control, our security forces have given assurance that they are always on alert.”

Saifuddin said this in an exclusive session with media editors here yesterday in response to the possibility of the so-called and now-defunct Sulu Sultanate claimants “invading” Sabah after losing their territorial claims against Malaysia.

On June 8, Malaysia achieved a landmark victory when the Paris Court of Appeal upheld Malaysia’s challenge against the partial award rendered on May 25, 2020, by Dr Gonzalo Stampa in the case filed by eight citizens of the Philippines, who are purported heirs of the long-defunct Sultan of Sulu.

The Sulu claimants were reported to have taken legal action against Malaysia in courts in four countries namely Spain, France, Luxembourg and the Netherlands and the Malaysian Government will continue taking actions to counter the group’s claims.

On the alleged leak of diplomatic information involving the Malaysia-Indonesia border issue at Wisma Putra, Saifuddin Nasution said the police are investigating the case.

He also confirmed that Wisma Putra had lodged a police report on the allegation.

On another development involving a viral video clip showing a female civil servant insulting policemen, the minister described her action as tarnishing the image of PDRM.

“I leave it to PDRM to investigate the case,” he said.

Last Thursday, the woman was called to the Gombak Police headquarters to give her statement regarding a viral video clip showing her having a heated argument with two policemen at Taman Sri Gombak, Batu Caves.

On Sunday, the woman was called again regarding another viral video clip showing her having a war of words with a member of the public at a parking lot of a shopping centre in Brickfields while recording the entire incident with her mobile phone as well as making inappropriate remarks and provocative statements. - Bernama