Sulu claims: M’sia to take criminal legal action against collaborators - PM

KUALA LUMPUR: The government will not hesitate to take legal action based on the country’s existing criminal laws against any parties including Malaysians who give any form of support to or collaborate with the Sulu claimants, said Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

The prime minister said the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) had started investigations against the Sulu claimants, the arbitrator and other related parties under Section 124K of the Penal Code for the offence of sabotage.

“The Malaysian government will also continue to oppose any form of financing by third party litigation funders who support the abuse of the process initiated by those making the claims,” he said.

He told the Dewan Rakyat this today when giving an explanation on the claims made against Malaysia by eight Philippine nationals claiming to be descendants of the Sulu Sultan.

The prime minister said all awards issued by arbitrator Dr Gonzalo Stampa had breached international public policy because they were against the principle of diplomatic immunity, jurisdictional immunity and sovereignty.

Anwar said the Malaysian government would continue to go all out and fight these claims as they involve the interests and sovereignty of Malaysia and all Malaysians, including the people of Sabah.

“I would also like to urge the people of Malaysia to support the MADANI Unity Government’s efforts to put an end to these unfounded Sulu claims once and for all,” he added.

He said that so far the Sulu claimants had taken legal action against Malaysia in four countries, namely Spain, France, Luxembourg and the Netherlands, and the Malaysian government had taken and was taking various counter legal actions against them.

The prime minister said as a result of these active counter-measures, the Malaysian government on June 6 received another piece of good news when the French Appeals Court decided to cancel the exequatur issued by a Paris Court on Sept 29, 2021 recognising the preliminary award given by Stampa on May 25, 2020.

He said the French Appeals Court’s ruling was a significant success or landmark decision for Malaysia, proving the determination and firmness of the Malaysian government in tackling this issue.

Anwar said that ruling meant that the claimants could not rely on the preliminary award issued by Stampa in Madrid, Spain, which stated that Stampa had the jurisdiction to hear the claims.

“The June 6, 2023 decision is final and binding. The Court of Appeal in Paris has also decided that parties making the claims pay proceedings cost of EUR100,000 to the Malaysian government.

“The government will continue with all efforts in defending the country’s sovereign rights in relation to this issue in all related jurisdictions including in the Netherlands, France, Luxembourg and any jurisdiction where the final award might be proposed to be recognised and enforced,” he said.

The prime minister said the government was also waiting for another important decision by the Appeals Court in the Netherlands, expected to be made on June 27 this year, in relation to the group’s claims for recognition and enforcement of the final award in the Netherlands.

Anwar stressed that although the June 6, 2023 ruling favoured Malaysia, the government had received information that the group would continue with its tactic of seeking enforcement of the final award in other countries.

“This action amounts to an abuse and breach of the court and arbitration mechanism and process which are recognised at the international level,” he added.

At the session, several Members of Parliament including Opposition Leader Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin (PN-Larut), Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal (Warisan-Semporna) and Datuk Seri Bung Moktar Radin (BN-Kinabatangan) stood up to express their appreciation to the government for its efforts in defending Malaysia’s rights and sovereignty. - Bernama