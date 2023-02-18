Sulu claims: M’sia unwavering in defending rights, sovereignty

KUCHING: The government will not compromise in protecting the rights and sovereignty of the country, especially with regard to claims on Malaysia’s assets by the self-proclaimed Sulu heirs, said Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof (pix).

He said Malaysia would remain firm in its stand although it had to deal with their claims filed in different countries.

“At the same time the government is continuing with efforts to raise awareness among other European countries (where there are Malaysian assets) that these claims are baseless.

“These claims seem to be aimed at undermining Malaysia in the economic context because they might have funders who see an opportunity to make some profits,” he said.

He told reporters this after attending the Petra Jaya parliamentary level World Cancer Day programme here today.

Yesterday, Petroliam Nasional Bhd (Petronas), in a statement, stressed that claims by the purported Sulu heirs on two of its subsidiaries in Luxembourg (Luxcos) were baseless and it would continue to defend its position in the legal aspect.

The statement was referring to media reports on the Luxembourg Court’s decision to issue a new seizure order on the two Petronas subsidiaries this week.

A Reuters report on Feb 16 with the title “Petronas units in Luxembourg seized again in US$15 billion arbitration dispute” said the new order was issued by Luxembourg court bailiffs. - Bernama