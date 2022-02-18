Sulung a unique programme to help b40 students to pursue higher studies - PM

BATU PAHAT: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob today commended the Ministry of Higher Education’s (MOHE) initiative in introducing the Siswa Sulung Keluarga Malaysia Development Programme (SULUNG) which focuses on helping B40 students who are the first in the family to pursue higher studies.

He said the programme is unique as the students would not only be given special access for admission to public universities but would also be offered scholarships, hostel and mentoring until they can get a job.

“Therefore, credit must be given to MOHE for the initiative.

“I hope that a better level of education will bring these kids out of the B40 group and subsequently be independent after graduation.

“Their success will not only motivate their families but also the local communities,” he said in a speech at the Keluarga Malaysia MOHE Carnival in Parit Sulong near here today.

Also present were MOHE Minister Datuk Seri Dr Noraini Ahmad and Johor Menteri Besar Datuk Hasni Mohammad.

In his speech, the Prime Minister also called on corporate bodies to extend contributions towards the success of SULUNG.

He said the government has been promoting the value of togetherness through the concept of Keluarga Malaysia (Malaysian Family) and in the context of higher education, it was translated through various forms of initiatives to ensure access to higher education is available for people from all walks of life, especially the B40 group.

“Apart from providing higher education facilities such as universities, polytechnics and community colleges, the government is also doing its best to ensure that the students can pursue their studies more comfortably.

“Not only with financial assistance, data plan and fee reduction, the government is also helping the students to get a job after graduation,” he said.

Meanwhile, in her opening speech, Noraini said SULUNG, which is being held for three days beginning yesterday, was a manifestation of MOHE’s efforts and commitment to meeting the needs of the people, especially for higher education.

“Realising the importance of promoting higher education, we bring the ‘Jom Masuk IPT’ programme to Batu Pahat, especially to Parit Sulong.

“Over 30 universities, as well as relevant agencies and departments, are coming together for the programme by opening booths, offering information, guides and consultation and even study loans to those interested,” she said.

The Parit Sulong MP said the programme also offered career exhibitions, such as MyFutureJobs, with the cooperation of the Social Security Organisation and 15 companies from various industries and economic sectors offering 3,000 job opportunities. — Bernama