Sumatra quake sends tremors to west coast of Peninsular M’sia

PUTRAJAYA: A moderate earthquake measuring 5.2 on the Richter scale hit northern Sumatra, Indonesia this afternoon sending tremors to the several areas in Putrajaya, Kuala Lumpur, parts of Selangor and Perak as well as in Penang.

The Malaysian Meteorological Department, in a posting on its Facebook page, said the earthquake occurred at 4.20pm at 27km southeast of Padang Sidempuan, Indonesia at a depth of 10km.

However, there is no tsunami threat to Malaysia, the department said.

Some residents in Putrajaya have posted on social media sites including Twitter reporting tremors felt in their homes. — Bernama