KUALA LUMPUR: Communications and media practitioners as well as academics will offer their insights into various reputation and trust issues at the Malaysian Public Relations Summit next Thursday.

Public Relations and Communications Association of Malaysia (PRCA Malaysia) president Andy See Teong Leng said the two issues have become very challenging in the digital world where information overload and fake news are daily occurrences.

“Our theme this year truly encapsulates the challenges and market dynamics we face today,“ he said.

The summit will be held at the Sime Darby Convention Centre in Bukit Kiara, Kuala Lumpur. For more information, send an email to secretariat@prcamalaysia.org or call 012-2656265.

The full programme and registration form can be downloaded from http://www.prcamalaysia.org/malaysia-pr-summit.