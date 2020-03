PADANG BESAR: A sundry shop owner in Kampung Kolam here and his customer have been detained on suspicion of violating the Movement Control Order (MCO).

Padang Besar District Police Chief Supt Muhamad Halim Yatim said the 64 and 45-year-old local men were detained at about 12.15 a.m. by policemen on Covid-19 ops duty in the village.

He said in the operations, police found that the sundry shop was operating beyond 10 p.m., the permitted operating time.

“The customer was in the midst of buying food while the trader who was believed to be the shop owner was still in the premises, both gave unacceptable excuses,” he said when contacted today.

Both the suspects have been remanded until tomorrow. -Bernama