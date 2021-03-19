Sundry shop trader charged with molesting frontliner

BUTTERWORTH: A sundry shop trader pleaded not guilty at the Butterworth Magistrate’s Court here, today to a charge of molesting a nurse early this month.

Mohd Ridi, 55, made the plea after the charge was read out to him before Magistrate M. Kalairasi.

According to the charge sheet, he was alleged to have used criminal force on a 24-year-old female nurse at a Covid-19 ward in the Kepala Batas Hospital here at about 11.30am, on March 8.

The charge was framed under Section 354 of the Penal Code which carries a maximum jail term of 10 years or a fine, or whipping, or any two of the punishments, if convicted.

Deputy public prosecutor Asma’ ‘Amira Shahidani prosecutes while the accused was represented by lawyer Mohd Izad Buqhary Mohd Kamri.

The court allowed bail at RM3,800 with one surety and set April 21 for remention. — Bernama