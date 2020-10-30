Sungai Balak Pollution: DOE suspends factory operation

KUALA LUMPUR: The Department of Environment (DOE) has opened an investigation paper and issued a stop work order on a food-based factory, suspected of causing oil pollution in Sungai Balak, Selangor.

Its director-general Norlin Jaafar said the action was taken after the factory was found to have released whitish effluents into the river through an underground pipeline, following a check at the site.

She said investigations also found that raw wastewater and black oil discharge were also found flowing into a drain before entering an underground pipeline that leads to Sungai Balak.

“Subsequently the Selangor DOE under Section Section 38 (1) (a) of the Environmental Quality Act has ordered an immediate suspension of the factory operations until remedial action is taken by the management.

“The factory management was also instructed to carry out works to shut down illegal outlets flowing into Sungai Balak and clean up the polluted river,“ she said in a statement here today.

In addition Norlin said investigation papers are being processed for court action for offences under Section 25 (1) and the Environmental Quality (Industrial Effluent) Regulations 2009, Environmental Quality Act, 1974.

She said three water samples had been taken and sent to the Department of Chemistry Malaysia and the chemical analysis results are expected to be in soon.

“I strongly remind manufacturing factories that managing their wastewater in accordance with the law is their responsibility to ensure environmental sustainability and the well-being of the people,“ she said.

She called on members of the public to be the department’s eyes and ears and to report on any activity that results in environmental pollution via its toll-free line 1-800-88-2727 or email to aduan_k@doe.gov.my and the DOE e-complaint portal at https://eaduan.doe.gov.my.-Bernama