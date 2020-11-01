Sungai Buloh hospital Covid-19 team gets global Health Awards Recognition

KUALA LUMPUR: The Covid-19 team at Sungai Buloh Hospital, Selangor has been recognised at the Global Health Awards (GLA) 2020 recently for its unwavering efforts to fight the pandemic.

Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah (pix) congratulated head of Sungai Buloh Hospital Infectious Disease Department Dr Suresh Kumar and Anaesthesia and Intensive Care Department head Dr Shaiful Azman Zakaria as well as the whole of Covid-19 team at the hospital for the recognition.

“Heartiest congratulations to Dr Suresh Kumar and Dr Shaiful Azman and the whole of Covid-19 team at Sungai Buloh Hospital for the recognition at the Global Health Awards 2020. Very well-deserved indeed!.

“The nation thanks you and your team for unwavering dedication, sacrifice and excellence in our efforts to fight Covid-19,” he said in his social media accounts yesterday.

According to the Global Health Awards website, the regional Asia-Pacific awards aim to recognise companies in a variety of regional and global markets that have maintained consistently high standards in delivering quality care and pushed the boundaries of delighting their customers at every stage and in every interaction.

Sungai Buloh Hospital was designated as Malaysia’s main Covid-19 hospital in March. -Bernama