Sungai Buloh to be developed into infectious disease hospital

PUTRAJAYA: In light of the current Covid-19 infections in the country, the Sungai Buloh Hospital will be developed into an infectious disease hospital dedicated to treating infected diseases patients.

Sungai Buloh Hospital Infectious Disease consultant Dr Suresh Kumar Chidambaram said this would ensure the facilities to be fully in place to tackle any possible outbreaks in the future.

“We know most hospitals have a shortage of beds problem, but at Sungai Buloh Hospital, we have resolved the issue and no shortage of beds for Covid-19 patients undergoing treatment at the hospital,” he said.

Suresh said this at an engagement session between the Health Ministry and members of the media, chaired by Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah here yesterday.

He said currently, the fourth and fifth floors of the hospital had been designated for Covid-19 patients with 112-beds respectively, while the third floor with a 14-bedded Intensive Care Unit (ICU) had been dedicated to serious victims requiring oxygen and intensive care.

According to Noor Hisham, existing departments located in the two vacated floors had been moved to nearby facilities so that the hospital could focus on infectious diseases such as Covid-19.

He said besides Sungai Buloh Hospital as the main dedicated health centre to treat Covid-19 cases, two other hospitals, namely Shah Alam Hospital and Cheras Rehabilitation Hospital, had also been designated for the same purpose.

Among those present at the briefing session were Health Ministry deputy director-general (public health) Datuk Dr Chong Chee Kheong, deputy director-general (Medical) Datuk Dr Rohaizat Yon and public health expert Dr Wan Noraini Wan Mohamed Nor.

During the presentation, Chong said that the Covid-19 virus spread through droplets and could spread easily in a closed air-conditioned environment compared to under the sun as high temperatures would kill the virus.

“When the droplets fell on the floor and dried out, the virus died along with it, but if you cough on your hand, the hand becomes the vehicle of transmission.

“Therefore, never rub your face or eyes with your hand, and always wash your hands properly,” he said, adding that the use of surgical mask was sufficient to protect from being infected with the virus as it was not airborne. — Bernama