SUNGAI BULOH: The Sungai Buloh UiTM Hospital, with more than 200 volunteers, comprising professionals, including doctors and engineers, are working together to develop a prototype Coronavirus Mobile Test (COMBAT) unit for use to take samples of suspected Covid-19 patients.

What is interesting is that the prototype COMBAT unit being developed by the group, known as Doctors & Design Engineers Against Covid-19 (DDEC19MY), makes full use of local ideas and expertise.

Co-founder of DDEC19MY, Dr Anas Mat Asis said the Combat unit provides a solution to the shortage of Personal Protection Equipment (PPE) currently facing the frontliners, as well as a solution to getting samples fast, efficient and safe.

“We provide a clinically safe method, where there is a total separation between healthcare workers and patients. When there is total isolation, there is no need for PPE,“ he told Bernama TV at the Sungai Buloh UiTM Hospital yesterday.

Dr Anas said the first prototype COMBAT model, which was installed at the Sungai Buloh UiTM Hospital, is equipped with facilities for persons with disabilities (OKU), air conditioners and satellite communications system to ensure that all data obtained could be passed to responsible parties such as the National Security Council (MKN) and the Ministry of Health.

Meanwhile, Sungai Buloh UiTM Hospital deputy director Professor Dr Ahmad Izuanuddin Ismail said he is proud with the innovation of the Combat Unit as it is produced by locals and UiTM alumni.

“We can deploy it to areas where it is needed as it is mobile to carry out mass screening, like in red zone area,” he added.

He said the Combat Unit could also be turned into a post Covid-19 Negative Pressure Room to treat patients with respiratory symptoms and fever without having to send them to the emergency department to avoid the risk of infection.

It can also be turned into a clinic and mini laboratory, he said, adding that the hospital is awaiting approval from the Health Ministry to use it. — Bernama