Sungai Burong state seat contest first official result announced by EC

KUALA LUMPUR: The first official result announced by the Election Commission (EC) for the six state elections as of 8.43 pm is the Sungai Burong state seat in Selangor.

According to the EC, the seat was won by Perikatan Nasional (PN-PAS) candidate Mohd Zamri Mohd Zainuldin with a majority of 6,842, after obtaining 15,447 votes defeating Barisan Nasional (BN-UMNO) candidate Mohamad Khir Ramli who got 8,605 votes in a straight fight.

The Sungai Burong seat is one of 245 state seats contested in the six state elections today.

It comprises 40 seats in Penang, Selangor (56), Negeri Sembilan (36), Kedah (36), Terengganu (32) and Kelantan (45).

The Kuala Terengganu Parliamentary by-election is also being held following the decision of the Terengganu Electoral Court on June 27, which annulled the victory of PAS candidate Datuk Ahmad Amzad Hashim in the 15th General Election after finding that there had been corruption involved in the contest. - Bernama