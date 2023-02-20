Sungai Golok PLSB project readjustment brings new hope, say residents

PASIR MAS: The decision of the Department of Irrigation and Drainage (DID) to carry out readjustments to phase one of the Sungai Golok Integrated River Basin Development (PLSB) project brings new hope to people in this district who are frequently affected by floods since the project’s implementation.

Mohd Hirwan Faizal Rajiuon, 41, a resident of Kampung Tersang in Rantau Panjang, said since the flood mitigation project started, his family had to move more than 10 times due to flooding.

“I hope that the readjustments will bring new hope to residents in the surrounding areas and also mitigate the trauma suffered by the residents each time floods hit.

“The residents are not rejecting the project, but they hope it will be carried out carefully without causing adverse effects while waiting for the PLBS project to be fully completed,“ he told Bernama when contacted here today.

The media today reported Natural Resources, Environment and Climate Change Minister Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad as saying the DID implemented readjustments to the Sungai Golok PLSB phase 1 project which is currently under construction to reduce the impact of flooding on the surrounding areas.

Nik Nazmi said the readjustments involved several technical matters including ensuring a better water flow from Sungai Lanchang to Sungai Golok.

Meanwhile, Roslan Deraman, 44, from Kampung Gual Periok said the construction of the embankment over the past few years was like a nightmare as his village which had never been affected by floods, was inundated with high levels of water. - Bernama